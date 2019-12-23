in Music News

Jake Paul’s “These Days” Debuts In Top 40 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

“These Days” received nearly 2 million US views this week.

Jake Paul and Julia Rose in These Days | Jake Paul/Create Music Group

Given his popularity on the platform, it should come as no surprise that Jake Paul’s “These Days” posted a solid opening week view count.

The music video amassed 1.78 million US views during the December 13-19 tracking period. Said count yields a #34 debut on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“These Days,” moreover, ranks as the week’s #4 newcomer. Only Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020” (#5), NLE Choppa’s “Side” (#13), and Joyner Lucas’ “Revenge Intro/ADHD” (#15) debut higher on this week’s chart.

In addition to Jake Paul, the “These Days” video stars Julia Rose. It is embedded below.

