Jake Paul’s “These Days” Debuts In Top 40 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Given his popularity on the platform, it should come as no surprise that Jake Paul’s “These Days” posted a solid opening week view count.

The music video amassed 1.78 million US views during the December 13-19 tracking period. Said count yields a #34 debut on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“These Days,” moreover, ranks as the week’s #4 newcomer. Only Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020” (#5), NLE Choppa’s “Side” (#13), and Joyner Lucas’ “Revenge Intro/ADHD” (#15) debut higher on this week’s chart.

In addition to Jake Paul, the “These Days” video stars Julia Rose. It is embedded below.