Billboard Hot 100: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Remains #1 Song In America; Brenda Lee #2

After twenty five years of prominence, Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally reached #1 on last week’s Billboard Hot 100.

It remains #1 on this week’s chart.

Indeed, the holiday staple spends a second week as the #1 song in America. It concurrently retains its crown atop the Streaming Songs chart, while falling to #7 on Digital Song Sales. “AIWFCIY” meanwhile rises to #14 on the Radio Songs listing.

Those three factors — streams, sales and radio — impact Hot 100 positioning.

The Carey tune receives its closest competition from another holiday staple; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” The #2 position represents a new peak for the song, which has spent the past few years as a standout holiday performer on streaming services.

This is the first time two holiday songs have occupied the Top 2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Post Malone’s “Circles” slides one spot to #3, while Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” reaches a new peak with a two-place jump to #4. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020” concurrently enters at #5.

— In a notable move just below the Top 5/10, Wham’s “Last Christmas” makes its first appearance in the Top 20. The song rises nine places to #17.