Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” Receives Upgraded US Sales Projection, Will Be A Dominant #1

The opening week US sales and consumption projections for Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” were already lofty. They just got bigger.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is now on track to close the week with 365-385K in US sales. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 450-475K in first-week consumption.

If the projection total holds, “Fine Line” will score the third-biggest bow of the year. With another slight upgrade, it could even challenge Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (489K) for second place. Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” the year’s leader, started with 867K.

It will, moreover, easily rank as the week’s #1 album in both columns. No other album is even is expected to break 75K units or 60K sales this week.

The new projections top the original forecast of 320-340K sales and 420-440K units. Even those figures would have been massive — and far better than the 193K sales and 230K total units posted by Styles’ debut.

Though Styles is receiving a boost from bundles, the album is faring very well from a retail standpoint. The boost from streaming units is also very impressive for an album of this genre without a massive (at least not yet) hit single.