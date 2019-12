Liam Payne Chats, Plays Name That Song, Performs On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Update: Liam Payne appeared as an interview and musical guest on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist, who was supporting his new album “LP1,” also played a Name That Song challenge.

A video of the game follows; additional clips will be posted upon availability. Photos from the taping also follow:

Last week, Liam Payne released his debut solo album “LP1.”



Tuesday, he supports the project with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Payne is a multi-segment guest on the episode. He chats with Jimmy. He plays “Name That Song.” He also, obviously, delivers a musical performance.

Taped in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” also features an appearance by John Lithgow.