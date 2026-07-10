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Lily Chee, Olivia Neill, Mia Regan, More Look Stunning At Wardrobe.NYC x H&M Launch In Paris (Special Look)

The women were present for the big collaboration party.

Lily Chee and Olivia Neill, courtesy of H&M

As part of Haute Couture Week in Paris, H&M announced a major collaboration.

The fashion group confirmed a new collaboration with WARDROBE.NYC. Not restricted to a press release, the announcement came via a cocktail party at Le Grand Cafe.

Those present included models Lily Chee, Olivia Neill, Mia Regan, Renata Notni, and Hila Meir. All looked unsurprisingly chic — and beautiful — while wearing pieces from the new collection.

“The WARDROBE.NYC H&M collaboration draws on nearly a decade of archives to distil the brand’s vision into a tightly edited offering of its most enduring silhouettes,” says an official statement. “A purposeful expression of archetypal urban style, the collection approaches wardrobe-building with a complete look in mind, refining each component until it stands on its own.”

Photos from the celebration appear below, courtesy of H&M. The new collection will be available online and in select stores starting August 6, 2026.

Mia Regan and Olivia Neill, courtesy of H&M
Lily Chee and Olivia Neill, courtesy of H&M
Olivia Neill and Mia Regan, courtesy of H&M
Hila Meir, courtesy of H&M
Renata Notni by Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com for H&M
Lily Chee, courtesy of H&M
Mia Regan by Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com for H&M
Olivia Neill by Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com for H&M

h&mhila meirlily cheeMia ReganOlivia NeillRenata Notni

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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