Drake Replaces Himself Atop Rhythmic Radio Chart As “2 Hard 4 The Radio” Reaches #1

Drake’s ‘2 Hard 4 The Radio” has in fact proven just right for the radio, rising to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “2 Hard 4 The Radio” takes over #1 from Drake’s own “Janice STFU.” That song falls to #2 this week.

“2 Hard” received ~6,156 spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,092.

A two-place rise brings Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” to #3, while Kehlani’s “Shoulda Never (featuring Usher)” stays at #4. Down two spots despite a gain in airplay, Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” takes #5.