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Drake Replaces Himself Atop Rhythmic Radio Chart As “2 Hard 4 The Radio” Reaches #1

“2 Hard 4 The Radio” replaces “Janice STFU” at #1.

Drake - 2 Hard 4 The Radio video screenshot | OVO/Republic

Drake’s ‘2 Hard 4 The Radio” has in fact proven just right for the radio, rising to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “2 Hard 4 The Radio” takes over #1 from Drake’s own “Janice STFU.” That song falls to #2 this week.

“2 Hard” received ~6,156 spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,092.

A two-place rise brings Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” to #3, while Kehlani’s “Shoulda Never (featuring Usher)” stays at #4. Down two spots despite a gain in airplay, Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” takes #5.

2 hard 4 the radioDrakeJustin Bieberkehlaniusheryung miami

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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