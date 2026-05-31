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Sydney Sweeney Offers Behind-The-Scenes Recap Of Her Season 3 “Euphoria” Looks Ahead Of Finale

The behind-the-scenes photo dump showcases Cassie’s various content creator ‘fits.

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria season 3 looks (Via Instagram)

Much has been said and debated about the third season of “Euphoria.” But no one is denying the appeal of the cast members, several of whom have emerged as legitimate A-listers since beginning their run on the show.

The appeal of that cast – the star power, charm, and, yes, good looks – is evident in Sydney Sweeney’s latest Instagram post.

The photo dump offers a variety of behind-the-scenes photos from the season, including several of the controversial looks from her character Cassie’s work as a premium content creator. She also included shots with co-star Jacob Elordi.

Sweeney shared the photos in advance of Sunday’s finale on HBO/HBO Max.

euphoriahbohbo maxsydney sweeney

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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