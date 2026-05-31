Sydney Sweeney Offers Behind-The-Scenes Recap Of Her Season 3 “Euphoria” Looks Ahead Of Finale

Much has been said and debated about the third season of “Euphoria.” But no one is denying the appeal of the cast members, several of whom have emerged as legitimate A-listers since beginning their run on the show.

The appeal of that cast – the star power, charm, and, yes, good looks – is evident in Sydney Sweeney’s latest Instagram post.

The photo dump offers a variety of behind-the-scenes photos from the season, including several of the controversial looks from her character Cassie’s work as a premium content creator. She also included shots with co-star Jacob Elordi.

Sweeney shared the photos in advance of Sunday’s finale on HBO/HBO Max.