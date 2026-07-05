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Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Spend Dat” tops the latest urban radio chart.

Yung Miami - Spend Dat video screenshot | Uptown/Republic

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” completes its ascent to #1 on the latest Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~6,504 times during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “Spend Dat” rises one place to claim #1 on the chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,055.

Tems’ “What You Need,” which ruled last week’s listing, drops to #2 this week.

Drake’s “Janice STFU” stays in the #3 position, and Kehlani’s “Folded” retains #4 on the new chart. Up two places, T.I.’s “Mr. Him” ranks as urban radio’s #5 song.

Drakekehlanispend dattemstiyung miami

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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