Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” completes its ascent to #1 on the latest Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played ~6,504 times during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, “Spend Dat” rises one place to claim #1 on the chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,055.
Tems’ “What You Need,” which ruled last week’s listing, drops to #2 this week.
Drake’s “Janice STFU” stays in the #3 position, and Kehlani’s “Folded” retains #4 on the new chart. Up two places, T.I.’s “Mr. Him” ranks as urban radio’s #5 song.