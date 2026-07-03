Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” Remix Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The JENNIE remix of Tame Impala’s “Dracula” is headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The hit single, which has also been a solid streaming and social performer, holds the top spot as we reach the latter portion of the June 28-July 4 tracking period. Given its current lead, and its significant momentum, it should have no trouble holding the top spot through the close of tracking.

Should it do so, it would mark the first pop radio #1 for both Tame Impala and JENNIE.

Headline Planet’s recap of this week’s Mediabase airplay charts will arrive Sunday.