in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Obvious” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Obvious” officially earns #1 on the new rhythmic chart.

Chris Brown - Obvious audio cover | RCA

Chris Brown’s “Obvious” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising two places to the top.

The song earns #1 thanks to the ~5,586 spins it received during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. The count reflects a 855-play gain from last week’s mark.

Don Toliver’s “E85” jumps three places to #2, as Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” rises four levels to #3.

Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another as rhythmic radio’s #4 song, and Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd’s “Good Flirts” drops from #1 to #5.

baby keembossman slowChris Browndon toliverkehlanikendrick lamarmomo boydobvious

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” Debuts At #1 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio