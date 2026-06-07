Chris Brown’s “Obvious” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Chris Brown’s “Obvious” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising two places to the top.

The song earns #1 thanks to the ~5,586 spins it received during the May 31-June 6 tracking period. The count reflects a 855-play gain from last week’s mark.

Don Toliver’s “E85” jumps three places to #2, as Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” rises four levels to #3.

Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another as rhythmic radio’s #4 song, and Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd’s “Good Flirts” drops from #1 to #5.