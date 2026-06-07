Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Change My Mind” seizes the throne from Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Change My Mind” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the May 31-June 6 tracking period. It takes second in audience impressions to Ella Langley’s “Be Her,” which holds at #2 on the overall chart.

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” rises a level to #3, Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” climbs a spot to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” jumps two levels to #5.