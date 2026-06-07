in Music News

Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” tops this week’s country chart.

Riley Green - Change My Mind lyric video screenshot

Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Change My Mind” seizes the throne from Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Change My Mind” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the May 31-June 6 tracking period. It takes second in audience impressions to Ella Langley’s “Be Her,” which holds at #2 on the overall chart.

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” rises a level to #3, Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” climbs a spot to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” jumps two levels to #5.

change my mindElla langleyjason aldeanjosh rossmorgan wallenriley green

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Chris Brown’s “Obvious” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio