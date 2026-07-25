in Music News, New Music

KATSEYE’s “Animal” Starts In Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Ranks As Top New Entry

“Animal” was the biggest launch on Friday, July 24.

KATSEYE by Rahul Bhatt, courtesy of HYBE

KATSEYE’s new single “Animal” garnered strong debut interest around the world, amassing 3.346 million global Spotify Streams on Friday, July 24.

The count yields a #9 bow on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart, while positioning “Animal” as the listing’s top new entry. No other new release even made the Top 20.

Although it does not earn the top new entry status in the United States (Morgan Wallen’s “Been By Now” claims that honor), it actually fares better positionally on the American Chart. “Animal” starts at #4 on the US Spotify Listing, courtesy of its 997K first-day streams.

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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