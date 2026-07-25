KATSEYE’s “Animal” Starts In Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Ranks As Top New Entry

KATSEYE’s new single “Animal” garnered strong debut interest around the world, amassing 3.346 million global Spotify Streams on Friday, July 24.
The count yields a #9 bow on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart, while positioning “Animal” as the listing’s top new entry. No other new release even made the Top 20.
Although it does not earn the top new entry status in the United States (Morgan Wallen’s “Been By Now” claims that honor), it actually fares better positionally on the American Chart. “Animal” starts at #4 on the US Spotify Listing, courtesy of its 997K first-day streams.