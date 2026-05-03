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Bebe Rexha & Faithless’ “New Religion” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

“New Religion” rises to #1 on the dance radio chart.

Bebe Rexha - New Religion cover | Empire

Bebe Rexha & Faithless’ “New Religion” moves up to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~677 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, the song rises two places to the top spot. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 134.

Mau P’s “neck” holds at #2, as Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” drops two levels to #3.

Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” spends another week as dance radio’s #1 song, while Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Gryffin & Khalid)” jumps three places to #5.

armin van buurenbebe rexhadavid guettafaithlessglockenbachgryffinJennifer Lopezkhalidkygomau pnew religion

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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