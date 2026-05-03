Bebe Rexha & Faithless’ “New Religion” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Bebe Rexha & Faithless’ “New Religion” moves up to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Played ~677 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, the song rises two places to the top spot. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 134.
Mau P’s “neck” holds at #2, as Jennifer Lopez & David Guetta’s “Save Me Tonight” drops two levels to #3.
Armin Van Buuren & Glockenbach’s “Sun Shines On Me” spends another week as dance radio’s #1 song, while Kygo’s “Save My Love (featuring Gryffin & Khalid)” jumps three places to #5.