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Special Look: Hannah Bilka, Hilary Knight Represent US Women’s Hockey Team At Oscars

They shined on the red carpet at Sunday’s event.

(L-R) Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight arrive on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

On the heels of their Gold Medal win in the 2026 Winter Olympics, two US Women’s National Hockey Team players attended the Academy Awards.

Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight were present at Sunday’s show, serving memorable looks on the red carpet en route to the ceremony.

Conan O’Brien hosted this year’s event, which saw “One Battle After Another” win for Best Picture. Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”) and Jessie Buckley (“Hamlet”) took home the Lead Actor and Actress Awards, respectively.

Photos of the star hockey players follow.

Hannah Bilka arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Hannah Bilka arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Hilary Knight arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Hilary Knight arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
(L-R) Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight arrive on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

abcHannah bilkahilary knightoscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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