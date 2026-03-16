Special Look: Hannah Bilka, Hilary Knight Represent US Women’s Hockey Team At Oscars

(L-R) Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight arrive on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
On the heels of their Gold Medal win in the 2026 Winter Olympics, two US Women’s National Hockey Team players attended the Academy Awards.
Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight were present at Sunday’s show, serving memorable looks on the red carpet en route to the ceremony.
Conan O’Brien hosted this year’s event, which saw “One Battle After Another” win for Best Picture. Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”) and Jessie Buckley (“Hamlet”) took home the Lead Actor and Actress Awards, respectively.
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