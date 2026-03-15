Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” Reclaims #1 At Pop Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, securing a fifth overall week atop the listing.

“Man I Need,” which was #2 last week, earns #1 thanks to the ~15,243 spins it received during the March 8-14 tracking period. The count tops trails last week’s mark by 205.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” rises one spot to rank as a close #2, falling just 36 plays shy of the top spot.

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” drops two places to #3, Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” rises one level to #4, and Tate McRae’s “TIT FOR TAT” ascends one position to #5.