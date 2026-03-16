in Culture News, Movie News

Academy Awards Look: Jihoon Kim Looked Breathtaking On Oscars Red Carpet

The model looked characteristically beautiful at Sunday’s event.

Jihoon Kim arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The Academy Awards features one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated red carpets.

Jihoon Kim made the most of her time on said arrival circuit.

The model, who brands herself as “your fav Korean girl” in her incredibly popular Instagram profile, wowed in a gold dress befitting the prestigious awards ceremony.

“I’m so grateful for this memory I got to make with my mother what an incredible experience and ofcourse it wouldn’t be possible with you guys sending me so much love and supporting always… I’m so grateful everyday,” wrote the model of the career-defining occasion.

Photos follow, courtesy of The Academy.

Jihoon Kim arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Jihoon Kim arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Jihoon Kim arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

abcjihoon kimoscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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