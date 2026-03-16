Academy Awards Look: Jihoon Kim Looked Breathtaking On Oscars Red Carpet

The Academy Awards features one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated red carpets.

Jihoon Kim made the most of her time on said arrival circuit.

The model, who brands herself as “your fav Korean girl” in her incredibly popular Instagram profile, wowed in a gold dress befitting the prestigious awards ceremony.

“I’m so grateful for this memory I got to make with my mother what an incredible experience and ofcourse it wouldn’t be possible with you guys sending me so much love and supporting always… I’m so grateful everyday,” wrote the model of the career-defining occasion.

Photos follow, courtesy of The Academy.