in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“DAISIES” ascends to #1 on the pop chart.

Justin Bieber by Renell Medrano, press photo courtesy of Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one spot from last week, “DAISIES” seizes the throne from Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.” The song received ~16,876 plays during the October 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,337.

“Ordinary” drops to #2 this week, as HUNTR/X’s “Golden” rises two places to #3. Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #4.

The same two-place gain applies to Tate McRae’s “Revolving door,” which moves from #7 to #5 on the new Mediabase pop chart.

Alex warrenbenson boonedaisiesHUNTR/XJustin Biebertate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 At Urban

Taylor Swift’s “Life Of A Showgirl” Debuts With 5.5 Million Global Sales Equivalents; Becomes Her 15th 7-Figure Debut