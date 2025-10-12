Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one spot from last week, “DAISIES” seizes the throne from Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.” The song received ~16,876 plays during the October 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,337.
“Ordinary” drops to #2 this week, as HUNTR/X’s “Golden” rises two places to #3. Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #4.
The same two-place gain applies to Tate McRae’s “Revolving door,” which moves from #7 to #5 on the new Mediabase pop chart.