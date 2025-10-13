in TV News

First Look: Mariah The Scientist Performs On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

She performs a medley on Tuesday’s episode.

Mariah The Scientist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4019, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Buzzy artist and recent radio chart-topper Mariah The Scientist makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The appearance is of the musical variety, with Mariah dropping by for a performance before the show’s in-studio — and large television — audience.

She performs a medley of “Is It A Crime” and “Burning Blue” on the daytime talk show.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode also features a chat with Wilmer Valderrama. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos of her performance.

Mariah The Scientist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4019, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
Mariah The Scientist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4019, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
Mariah The Scientist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4019, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
Mariah The Scientist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4019, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Mariah the scientistthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Taylor Swift’s “Life Of A Showgirl” Debuts With 5.5 Million Global Sales Equivalents; Becomes Her 15th 7-Figure Debut

Audrey Hobert Booked For Performance On October 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”