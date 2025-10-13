First Look: Mariah The Scientist Performs On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Buzzy artist and recent radio chart-topper Mariah The Scientist makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The appearance is of the musical variety, with Mariah dropping by for a performance before the show’s in-studio — and large television — audience.

She performs a medley of “Is It A Crime” and “Burning Blue” on the daytime talk show.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode also features a chat with Wilmer Valderrama. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos of her performance.