First Look: Mariah The Scientist Performs On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Mariah The Scientist on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4019, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
Buzzy artist and recent radio chart-topper Mariah The Scientist makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
The appearance is of the musical variety, with Mariah dropping by for a performance before the show’s in-studio — and large television — audience.
She performs a medley of “Is It A Crime” and “Burning Blue” on the daytime talk show.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode also features a chat with Wilmer Valderrama. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
For now, enjoy first-look photos of her performance.
