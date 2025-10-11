in Music News, New Music

JISOO & ZAYN’s “EYES CLOSED” Debuts At #21 On Global Spotify Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

It’s one of two debuts, and the only in the Top 100.

JISOO & ZAYN - Eyes Closed press photo, courtesy of Warner

Only one song debuted inside the Top 100 on Friday’s Global Spotify Streaming Chart, and it is one of the week’s new, high-profile collaborations.

“EYES CLOSED,” a pairing between JISOO and ZAYN, starts at #21 on the chart. The song received 3,258,898 streams on Friday, October 10.

The chart’s only other newcomer came from David Guetta, Teddy Swims, and Tones and I. Their new collaboration “Gone Gone Gone” starts at #130.

Music from Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” continues to rule the listing; HUNTR/X’s “Golden” is the only non-Swift song in the Top 10.

eyes closedjisoozayn

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Taylor Swift Sales Update; “Life Of A Showgirl” Becomes First Album To Debut With Over 4 Million US Units

Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 At Urban