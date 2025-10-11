JISOO & ZAYN’s “EYES CLOSED” Debuts At #21 On Global Spotify Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

Only one song debuted inside the Top 100 on Friday’s Global Spotify Streaming Chart, and it is one of the week’s new, high-profile collaborations.

“EYES CLOSED,” a pairing between JISOO and ZAYN, starts at #21 on the chart. The song received 3,258,898 streams on Friday, October 10.

The chart’s only other newcomer came from David Guetta, Teddy Swims, and Tones and I. Their new collaboration “Gone Gone Gone” starts at #130.

Music from Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” continues to rule the listing; HUNTR/X’s “Golden” is the only non-Swift song in the Top 10.