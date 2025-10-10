in Culture News, Movie News

Sydnee Fogg Stuns In Black Dress At Premiere Of “Black Phone 2”

The rising star influencer was in attendance at this week’s premiere.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Sydnee Fogg attends the world premiere of "Black Phone 2" presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

This past Wednesday, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse teamed for the world premiere of “Black Phone 2” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Along with principals from the film, the guest list included a variety of entertainment and social media notables.

One such guest was rising star influencer Sydnee Fogg, who looked beautiful in a thematically fitting black dress at the event.

A sequel to the sleeper 2021 hit, “Black Phone 2” arrives in theaters next Friday, October 17. Photos of Sydnee Fogg’s arrival follow, courtesy of Universal.

