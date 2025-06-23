in Culture News, Movie News

Tate McRae, Brad Pitt Attend European Premiere Of “F1: The Movie”

The anticipation builds for this Friday’s release.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Tate McRae and Brad Pitt attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Summer blockbuster “F1: The Movie” launches in theaters this week, and that means principals from the film have been attending premieres and events around the world.

The European premiere took place Monday, with key members of the film team — and of the entertainment community — taking part of the celebration at Cineworld in Leicester Square.

Those in attendance included Brad Pitt, star of the film, and Tate McRae, whose “Just Keep Watching” is a soundtrack single. In addition to posting for their own red carpet photos, the two connected for joint media shots.

One such shot follows, courtesy of Warner Bros Publicity.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: Tate McRae and Brad Pitt attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

