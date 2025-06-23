Tate McRae, Brad Pitt Attend European Premiere Of “F1: The Movie”

Summer blockbuster “F1: The Movie” launches in theaters this week, and that means principals from the film have been attending premieres and events around the world.

The European premiere took place Monday, with key members of the film team — and of the entertainment community — taking part of the celebration at Cineworld in Leicester Square.

Those in attendance included Brad Pitt, star of the film, and Tate McRae, whose “Just Keep Watching” is a soundtrack single. In addition to posting for their own red carpet photos, the two connected for joint media shots.

One such shot follows, courtesy of Warner Bros Publicity.