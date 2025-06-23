First Look: Brad Pitt Plays Frisbee On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The official NBC listings for Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” advertise appearances by Charlize Theron, Jensen Ackles, and Lukas Nelson.

There will also be one other celebrity guest: Brad Pitt.

The “F1: The Movie” star appears in a special pre-produced segment, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a frisbee trick shot contest.

The appearance precedes this Friday’s release of the aforementioned “F1” film.

Ahead of Monday’s “Tonight Show” broadcast, NBC shared photos from the Brad Pitt segment. The full broadcast will air at 11:35PM ET/PT.