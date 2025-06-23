First Look: Idris Elba, Zohran Mamdani, Brad Lander Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Idris Elba during Monday’s June 23, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Idris Elba drops by Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The actor appears as the lead guest on the broadcast, chatting with Colbert on behalf of the new Prime Video film “Heads of State.”
Monday’s episode also features a pair of New York City Mayoral candidates, as Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander drop by for a joint interview on the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos from the taping appear below.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander during Monday’s June 23, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Idris Elba during Monday’s June 23, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Idris Elba during Monday’s June 23, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander during Monday’s June 23, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
brad lander cbs idris elba stephen colbert the late show zohran mamdani
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…