Anya Taylor-Joy, Brie Larson Look Beautiful At Japan Premiere Of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (Special Look)

KYOTO, JAPAN - MARCH 28: Brie Larson and Anya Taylor-Joy pose for a photo as Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination present the premiere of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at Minamiza Theater on March 28, 2026 in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination)
“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” opens this coming Wednesday, April 1. In celebration of the occasion, Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal teamed to host a premiere in Japan this Saturday.
The premiere featured the film’s principal voice cast members, including Anya Taylor-Joy and Brie Larson. Both looked characteristically beautiful at the event, which took place at Minamiza Theater in Kyoto.
Befitting the nature of the film, the premiere also welcomed high-profile tech and gaming influencers.
“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is the sequel to the 2023 “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which was a blockbuster success.
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