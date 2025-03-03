Backstage Look: LISA Spotted Gearing Up For James Bond Tribute Performance At Oscars

Sunday was a big night for LISA, who made her Oscars debut during a pivotal performance. The artist took the stage as part of a James Bond tribute that also featured “Born Again” collaborators Doja Cat and Raye, as well as an interpretive dance spot with Margaret Qualley.

Backstage photographers for The Academy captured LISA as she was locking in for her version of “Live And Let Die.” The photos were issued to media late Sunday, as fans were still buzzing over the show — and the various musical contributions.

This special “backstage look” at LISA on Oscar Sunday follows.