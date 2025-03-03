in Movie News

Backstage Look: LISA Spotted Gearing Up For James Bond Tribute Performance At Oscars

Photos capture LISA locking in for Sunday’s performance.

LISA of Blackpink backstage during the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Richard Harbaugh/The Academy

Sunday was a big night for LISA, who made her Oscars debut during a pivotal performance. The artist took the stage as part of a James Bond tribute that also featured “Born Again” collaborators Doja Cat and Raye, as well as an interpretive dance spot with Margaret Qualley.

Backstage photographers for The Academy captured LISA as she was locking in for her version of “Live And Let Die.” The photos were issued to media late Sunday, as fans were still buzzing over the show — and the various musical contributions.

This special “backstage look” at LISA on Oscar Sunday follows.

LISA of Blackpink backstage during the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Richard Harbaugh/The Academy
LISA of Blackpink backstage during the live ABC telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Richard Harbaugh/The Academy

abclisalive and let dieoscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Anora” Wins Best Picture Oscar; Mikey Madison Takes Lead Actress, Sean Baker Directing, Writing, Editing

Backstage Look: Mikey Madison Celebrates Her Lead Actress Oscar Win