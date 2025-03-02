in Movie News

“Anora” Wins Best Picture Oscar; Mikey Madison Takes Lead Actress, Sean Baker Directing, Writing, Editing

“Anora” had a big night at the Oscars.

Sunday’s Oscars ceremony is officially over — and “Anora” walks away with some major victories.

The film, notably, won the Best Picture award. Oddsmakers saw that category as a three-film race, with “The Brutalist” and “Conclave” also representing potential winners. Ultimately, however, “Anora” cemented its status as the year’s best.

Other key wins for the film included Lead Actress for Mikey Madison, Director for Sean Baker, Original Screenplay for Sean Baker, and Film Editing for Sean Baker.

The film’s only loss came in the Supporting Actor category, as Yura Borisov did not walk away victorious. Heavy betting favorite Kieran Culkin instead won for his work in “A Real Pain.”

Other major non-“Anora” winners include Adrien Brody for Lead Actor (“The Brutalist”), Zoe Saldana for Supporting Actress (“Emilia Perez”), and “Conclave” for Adapted Screenplay. “Anora” was not nominated in those categories (and obviously not eligible for Adapted Screenplay).

