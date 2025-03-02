in Movie News

Stage View: LISA Delivers Compelling Rendition Of “Live And Let Die” During Oscars (Special Look)

LISA took the stage during a Bond tribute.

LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Upon learning that “Born Again” collaborators LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE would be taking the stage at the Oscars, music fans were all-at-once excited and curious. They were excited to see three of music’s hottest names taking such a high-profile stage, but they were confused about their potential performance — as they did not have a direct, collective connection to this year’s major nominees.

The answer came midway through Sunday’s broadcast, when they took the stage during a tribute to the iconic James Bond franchise. LISA performed “Live and Die,” while Doja Cat sang “Diamonds Are Forever,” and RAYE closed with “Skyfall.”

Shortly after the LISA performance, the Academy shared stage-view photos of her electric number. Those follow:

LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Trae Patton/The Academy)
LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Trae Patton/The Academy)
LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Trae Patton/The Academy)
LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Trae Patton/The Academy)
LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Trae Patton/The Academy)
LISA of Blackpink performs onstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Trae Patton/The Academy)

