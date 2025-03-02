Bruna Marquezine Slays In White Dress On Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

THE OSCARS¨ Ð ÒThe OscarsÓ will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC, Hulu and broadcast outlets in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Kelsey McNeal)
BRUNA MARQUEZINE
Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine made a major impact on the red carpet at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.
Delivering an irrefutably memorable look, the actress slayed in a simple yet immensely elegant white/off-white dress. The style choice was a surefire win, putting Bruna among the absolute best when it comes to red carpet impact on Sunday’s show.
Emanating from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the Oscars ceremony is currently airing on ABC. Conan O’Brien is hosting the show, which is crowning the year’s best achievement in film. It brings an end to a rather memorable awards season.
