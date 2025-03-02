in Movie News

Bruna Marquezine Slays In White Dress On Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

She delivered one of the night’s most striking looks.

THE OSCARS¨ Ð ÒThe OscarsÓ will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC, Hulu and broadcast outlets in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Kelsey McNeal) BRUNA MARQUEZINE

Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine made a major impact on the red carpet at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.

Delivering an irrefutably memorable look, the actress slayed in a simple yet immensely elegant white/off-white dress. The style choice was a surefire win, putting Bruna among the absolute best when it comes to red carpet impact on Sunday’s show.

Emanating from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the Oscars ceremony is currently airing on ABC. Conan O’Brien is hosting the show, which is crowning the year’s best achievement in film. It brings an end to a rather memorable awards season.

Photos of Bruna’s red carpet appearance follow.

Bruna Marquezine arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Michael Baker / The Academy
abcbruna marquezineoscars

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

