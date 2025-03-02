in Movie News

Rachel Zegler Looks Breathtaking On Red Carpet For Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

The actress irrefutably slayed the red carpet.

THE OSCARS¨ Ð ÒThe OscarsÓ will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC, Hulu and broadcast outlets in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) RACHEL ZEGLER

The strikingly beautiful Rachel Zegler delivered one of the most striking looks at the 97th Academy Awards.

Rocking a sheer, light-colored dress, Zegler was the picture of radiance on the red carpet — standing out even in a sea of so many stylish, stunning, high-profile entertainers.

The actress was booked as a presenter at Sunday’s show, which honors the year’s best in film. Conan O’Brien is serving as host for the proceedings.

ABC is airing the show; photos from The Academy follow:

Rachel Zegler arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Mark Von Holden / The Academy
Rachel Zegler arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Mark Von Holden / The Academy
Rachel Zegler arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Etienne Laurent / The Academy

