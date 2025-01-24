in TV News

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, More Confirmed As Grammy Awards Performers

CBS has announced the first wave of Grammy Awards performers.

With just over one week remaining until the Grammy Awards ceremony, CBS and the Recording Academy have finally revealed some of this year’s performers.

According to an official press release, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims will all be performing at the February 2 ceremony.

“The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” said Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Trevor Noah is returning as host for the show, which will emanate from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

