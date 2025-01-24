in TV News

FLO Performance Announced For January 29 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The girl group will take the stage on Wednesday’s “Colbert.”

Ahead of the group’s upcoming US tour, FLO will deliver a performance on an American late-night talk show.

CBS confirms the trio for the January 29 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The performance will close an episode that also features Will Ferrell.

Other upcoming “Colbert” musical guests include Kane Brown (January 26, post-football special) and Nicole Scherzinger (January 27). Complete listings follow:

Friday, Jan. 24 (OAD: 1/6/25)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Performance by Jon Batiste

Sunday, Jan. 26 *NEW*
Please note approximate timing for this episode (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET 10:35-11:37 PM, CT and MT; 8:35-9:37 PM, PT)
Deion Sanders
Performance by Kane Brown

Monday, Jan. 27 *NEW*
Chris Hayes
Performance by Nicole Scherzinger from “Sunset Blvd.”

Tuesday, Jan. 28 *NEW*
Drew Barrymore – HOLLYWOOD SQUARES and THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW (CBS)
Brandon Scott Jones – GHOSTS (CBS)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 *NEW*
Will Ferrell
Performance by FLO

Thursday, Jan. 30 *NEW*
Nicole Kidman takes “The Colbert Questionert”
Jacob Soboroff

