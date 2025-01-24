Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

As the Grammys draw near, multi-time nominee Chappell Roan will secure her third career Top 10 hit at pop radio. The artist’s “Pink Pony Club” is a virtual lock to land within that region on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” will also go Top 10 this week.

Credited with 4,558 pop spins during the first five days of the January 19-25 tracking period, “Pink Pony Club” appears at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. “Forever Young” directly follows at #10 on the building chart, courtesy of its 4,467.

“Pink Pony Club” is up 11% in airplay from the same time last week, while “Forever Young” is enjoying a 8% gain. Given those increases, and the absence of clear threats from below, both songs should be able to retain their Top 10 positions through the close of tracking.