First Look: Ryan Destiny Appears On Friday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” closes its week of originals with an appearance by Ryan Destiny.

The actress appears for an interview on Friday’s episode, chatting about her recently released film “The Fire Inside.”

The actress, who portrays Claressa Shields in the film, talks about her boxing training regimen — and her experience sparring with Michael B. Jordan.

Along with Ryan, Friday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features an appearance by Shemar Moore.

Friday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” broadcast will air later in the day; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos of Ryan Destiny’s appearance follow: