Tinashe Delivers Electric New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performance To Close 2024 (Special Look)

Tinashe enjoyed a career-defining 2024.

Throughout 2024, some highly respected but underappreciated artists enjoyed the chart success they have long deserved. One such artist was Tinashe.

Tinashe achieved massive success with her single “Nasty,” which went viral on social platforms, fared well on consumption charts, and hit #1 at rhythmic radio.

In celebration of her big year, Tinashe joined a star-studded list of performers at the annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” celebration. Her remote stage performance aired Tuesday night, showcasing the electric performance style for which she has become famous.

Photos follow, courtesy of broadcaster ABC:

