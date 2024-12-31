Tinashe Delivers Electric New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performance To Close 2024 (Special Look)

DICK CLARKÕS NEW YEARÕS ROCKINÕ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2025 - ABCÕS ÒDick ClarkÕs New YearÕs RockinÕ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2025Ó is LIVE from Times Square for AmericaÕs favorite celebration of the year, including dynamic performances and celebrations from around the globe. Broadcast begins LIVE Sundays Dec. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)
TINASHE
Throughout 2024, some highly respected but underappreciated artists enjoyed the chart success they have long deserved. One such artist was Tinashe.
Tinashe achieved massive success with her single “Nasty,” which went viral on social platforms, fared well on consumption charts, and hit #1 at rhythmic radio.
In celebration of her big year, Tinashe joined a star-studded list of performers at the annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” celebration. Her remote stage performance aired Tuesday night, showcasing the electric performance style for which she has become famous.
