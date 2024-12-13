in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Stays At #1 For US Sales, Units; Rosé, TWICE Albums Start Strong

“The Tortured Poets Department” earns a seventeenth week at #1.

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” enjoyed another week of holiday season dominance, retaining its crown as America’s #1 album for both pure sales and overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the albums old another 201K US copies during the December 6-12 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 238K in total units.

The unit figure will yield a seventeenth total week — and second consecutive — week atop the Billboard 200.

Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” should hold at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 126K units (3K from pure sales), while a pair of newcomers will claim the next two spots. Rosé’s “rosie” should take #3 on the Billboard 200 with 118K total units (86K from pure sales), while TWICE’s “STRATEGY” will likely earn #4 with 91K units (85K from pure sales).

The “Wicked” soundtrack (75K, 32K from sales) and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” (74K, 26K from sales) should place next on the Billboard 200.

Billboard’s specific data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, which could slightly impact the aforementioned rankings. Any potential discrepancy will not, however, be enough to jeopardize the Taylor Swift album’s claim to #1 for both pure sales and total units.

