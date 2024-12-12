in TV News

First Look: Timothee Chalamet, Sabrina Carpenter Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

They appear for interviews on Thursday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The final “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” original of the week features a very high-profile guest list.

Both Timothée Chalamet and Sabrina Carpenter appear on Thursday’s edition of the CBS talk show. Chalamet appears in support of “A Complete Unknown,” while Carpenter’s visit follows the recent release of her “A Nonsense Christmas” Netflix special.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast will hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to Thursday’s airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.

That “first look” follows:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Timothée Chalamet during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Timothée Chalamet during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Timothée Chalamet during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Timothée Chalamet during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sabrina Carpenter during Thursday’s December 12, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbssabrina carpenterstephen colbertthe late showtimothee chalamet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio; “Bed Chem” Going Top 10