First Look: Timothee Chalamet, Sabrina Carpenter Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The final “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” original of the week features a very high-profile guest list.
Both Timothée Chalamet and Sabrina Carpenter appear on Thursday’s edition of the CBS talk show. Chalamet appears in support of “A Complete Unknown,” while Carpenter’s visit follows the recent release of her “A Nonsense Christmas” Netflix special.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast will hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to Thursday’s airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.
