Raising Cane’s Donates Bicycles, Provides Holiday Joy During Heartwarming Times Square Experience

This past Tuesday, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers celebrated the holiday season with a special event at the Military Island portion of New York City’s Times Square. Coupled with decorations in its nearby flagship restaurant and a billboard takeover, the beautifully designed and curated experience communicated an unforgettable holiday energy.

But for as visually impressive as it was, it was the spirit of the event that provided the brightest luminance and joy.

Staying endearingly faithful to its human- and community-centric philosophy, the iconic restaurant brand chose not to settle for the type of generic, overly commercial holiday “pop up” one can find on every corner of New York. It instead went in a purposeful, philanthropic direction, building the event around a massive bicycle donation to children from the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.

A well-documented believer in lifting up communities, Cane’s founder and owner Todd Graves had particularly personal inspiration for this cause – growing up, he received a bike every year for Christmas (and still does today!). The bike drive thus represents a way for Graves to share the joy he was fortunate enough to experience each year.

“Each Christmas morning I would come downstairs, see a bike, and get so excited, and ever since I wanted to give back and spread that same joy to kids in need across the country,” said Graves. “At the end of the day, it’s not about what you get, it’s about what you give. It’s my purpose and privilege to be able to give back and I’m looking forward to continuing this great tradition for years to come.”

Cane’s will donate 400 bikes to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem this year, and nearly one hundred were delivered on-site as part of the ceremony. The children celebrated the occasion with an undeniable glee, excitedly testing out their new bikes (and accompanying helmets) on a make-shift track. Their enthusiasm for the bikes – and for the cameo by Santa Claus himself – helped produce an unforgettable, heartwarming morning for all in attendance.

“I’m so thankful to Todd and Raising Cane’s for providing this opportunity to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. This is truly a Christmas miracle and such an incredible gift,” remarked Nigel Bell, director of program operations for Boys & Girls Club of Harlem. “Our kids are incredibly deserving and we’re so grateful that Todd was able to make this happen.”

Graves co-hosted the ceremony with Hallmark holiday movie staple Lacey Chabert; other celebrity attendees included star New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, “Real Housewives” personalities Dolores Catania and Dorinda Medley, “Summer House” personalities Ciara Miller and Jesse Solomon, and season 24 “The Bachelor” star Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber.

Wholly immersed in the event, the celebrity guests enthusiastically chatted with the children, spent time with the on-site Christmas carolers, and even helped guide the bike recipients around the test track. Witnessing the sincere joy on their faces — and what that joy did to make this event even more special for those receiving the bikes — helped make this one of the most powerful events Headline Planet attended in 2024.

“We’re all in this life together, so being able to give back and be there for someone during the holiday season is amazing. Sharing cheer to those around us is so meaningful and I think what Todd is doing here today is so beautiful,” shared Chabert. “I’m a huge fan of Raising Cane’s, and when I was asked to partner with Todd on such a great cause, I was in! These aren’t just regular bikes – they’re cool bikes – and I’m so honored to officially be part of the Raising Cane’s family.”

“This year marked our fifth annual bike giveaway and it was incredibly special as we partnered with Lacey to bring the holiday magic to life. Lacey is truly ‘The Queen of Christmas’ and she brings joy to my family and those across the country each year with her iconic holiday movies. She embodies the spirit of the season and I couldn’t think of anyone better to help us spread cheer through our bike giveaway,” added Graves. “I love being in New York City and helping kids, so for us to be able to partner with Boys & Girls Club of Harlem is an absolute joy. We’re donating 2,500 bikes across the country, but it’s all about the impact we make right here in the local community today and every day of the year.”

Beyond the bike drive, Raising Cane’s will be raising over $500,000 for pet welfare organizations through the sale of holiday-themed plush puppies at all restaurants.

Like the brand’s other charity events, the special holiday ceremony underscored the unique way Raising Cane’s leverages its platform to generate real, authentic support for the communities in which it operates. Every facet of the event was wholly rooted in making the biggest possible impact for local children who deserve a magical holiday experience. It was a testament to the fact that Raising Cane’s is not just committed to selling a good product; it is passionate about producing good.