Songs From Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Claim Top 7 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, 3 Top 10 Global Positions

The surprise nature of its release did not prevent Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” from enjoying a big opening day on Spotify.

Songs from the album, in fact, form the entire Top 7 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, November 22.

“squabble up” leads the way with 3.3 million US streams, while “wacced out murals” (#2, 3.2 million) and “luther” (#3, 2.9 million) directly follow. “Man at the garden” (#4), “hey now” (#5), “tv off” (#6), and “reincarnated” (#7) also appear before any other artist’s song on the chart.

The album has an additional US Top 10 entry, with “dodger blue” earning #10. Nothing from the album appears below #17.

Although it was not quite as dominant globally, the album still fared very well on a worldwide basis. Three songs — “wacced out murals” (#6), “squabble up” (#7), and “luther” (#8) appear in the global Top 10 for Friday — and nothing is below #60.