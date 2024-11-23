in Music News, New Music

Songs From Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Claim Top 7 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, 3 Top 10 Global Positions

“GNX” had a big opening day on Spotify.

Kendrick Lamar - Press Photo by Dave Free/pgLang, courtesy of Interscope

The surprise nature of its release did not prevent Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” from enjoying a big opening day on Spotify.

Songs from the album, in fact, form the entire Top 7 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, November 22.

“squabble up” leads the way with 3.3 million US streams, while “wacced out murals” (#2, 3.2 million) and “luther” (#3, 2.9 million) directly follow. “Man at the garden” (#4), “hey now” (#5), “tv off” (#6), and “reincarnated” (#7) also appear before any other artist’s song on the chart.

The album has an additional US Top 10 entry, with “dodger blue” earning #10. Nothing from the album appears below #17.

Although it was not quite as dominant globally, the album still fared very well on a worldwide basis. Three songs — “wacced out murals” (#6), “squabble up” (#7), and “luther” (#8) appear in the global Top 10 for Friday — and nothing is below #60.

gnxkendrick lamar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jerry Seinfeld, Cody Rhodes, Billy Strings Confirmed For November 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Wicked” Songs “Popular” and “Defying Gravity,” Rosé’s “Number One Girl” Make Top 100 On US Spotify