“Wicked” Songs “Popular” and “Defying Gravity,” Rosé’s “Number One Girl” Make Top 100 On US Spotify

They joined songs from “GNX” in making a Friday splash on Spotify.

Wicked soundtrack cover | Republic

As far as new releases go, the songs from Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” made the biggest Spotify impact on Friday, November 22. There were, however, three other newcomers to crack the Top 100 of the platform’s US chart.

Two come from the newly released “Wicked” movie and soundtrack. Ariana Grande’s version of “Popular,” which is also being positioned as a mainstream radio single, earns #59 with 629,035 US Friday streams. The film’s “Defying Gravity,” performed by Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo, takes #62 with 619,118

Rosé meanwhile scores #100 for her new “number one girl.” The latest taste of her forthcoming solo album received 486,005 US streams on Friday.

— Of the three, “number one girl” made a comparatively bigger splash globally, earning #31 with 3,075,155 streams. “Popular” appears at #123 with 1,627,014 and “Defying Gravity” earns #160 with 1,488,233.

