Jerry Seinfeld, Cody Rhodes, Billy Strings Confirmed For November 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms guests for the Thanksgiving “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1949 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and host Jimmy Fallon during “Random Question But…” on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

NBC has revealed the guests for the Thanksgiving edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jerry Seinfeld, who appeared on Thanksgiving episodes in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022, will do the same in 2024. He will be the lead guest on Thursday, November 28.

That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Later, Billy Strings will take the stage for a musical performance.

Complete upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, November 21: Guests include Gwyneth Paltrow, DJ Khaled and musical guest TV On The Radio. Show #2056

Friday, November 22: Guests include Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé and musical guest Michael Bublé. (OAD 11/14/25)

Monday, November 25: Guests include Kaley Cuoco, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young and musical guest GloRilla. Show #2057

Tuesday, November 26: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith and comedian D.J. Demers. Show #2058

Wednesday, November 27: Guests include Ben Stiller, Katie Holmes and musical guest Heavy MakeUp. Show #2059

Thursday, November 28: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Cody Rhodes and musical guest Billy Strings. Show #2060

