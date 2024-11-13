in TV News

BTS Member Jin Confirmed For Solo Interview, Performance On November 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will be supporting his solo album “Happy.”

Jin - I'll Be There concept photo | BIGHIT MUSIC

Five days after releasing his solo album “Happy,” Jin will pay a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Making his first solo appearance on the show, Jin will be an interview and musical guest on the Wednesday, November 20 edition of “Fallon.”

That night’s broadcast will also feature interviews with Richard Gere and Bowen Yang.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Wednesday, November 13: Guests include Cynthia Erivo, Martha Stewart, Travis Fimmel and comedian Emma Willmann. Show #2050
Thursday, November 14: Guests include Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé and musical guest Michael Bublé. Show #2051
Friday, November 15: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Justin Hartley and musical guest Tommy Richman. (OAD 10/21/24)
Sunday, November 17: Guests include Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan and musical guest Pharrell Williams. Show #2052
Monday, November 18: Guests include Cher, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Gwen Stefani. Show #2053
Tuesday, November 19: Guests include Keke Palmer, William Zabka, Mickey Drexler and musical guest Rauw Alejandro. Show #2054
Wednesday, November 20: Guests include Richard Gere, Bowen Yang, Jin and musical guest Jin. Show #2055

