Charity Lawson, Audriix Spotted At Celebration For alice + olivia x The Beatles In New York

The high-profile fashion event took place Tuesday night.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Charity Lawson and Audriix attend the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Former “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and recording artist Audriix were among those spotted at Tuesday’s high-profile celebration for the alice + olivia x The Beatles capsule.

Held at 50 Ninth Avenue, the event paid host to dozens of notables from entertainment, social media, and fashion. All joined in the fanfare for the aforementioned capsule, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic band’s first US tour.

Featuring iconic imagery from the band and the unique alice + olivia style, the seventeen-piece collection includes embellished dresses, tops, sequin skirts, vegan leather and varsity jackets, and popular cardigans.

The event featured music from Scout Willis and a collection of drinks, food, and brand activations. Photos follow, courtesy of alice + olivia and Brandsway Creative.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Audriix attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Charity Lawson attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

