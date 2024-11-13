Charity Lawson, Audriix Spotted At Celebration For alice + olivia x The Beatles In New York

Former “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and recording artist Audriix were among those spotted at Tuesday’s high-profile celebration for the alice + olivia x The Beatles capsule.

Held at 50 Ninth Avenue, the event paid host to dozens of notables from entertainment, social media, and fashion. All joined in the fanfare for the aforementioned capsule, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic band’s first US tour.

Featuring iconic imagery from the band and the unique alice + olivia style, the seventeen-piece collection includes embellished dresses, tops, sequin skirts, vegan leather and varsity jackets, and popular cardigans.

The event featured music from Scout Willis and a collection of drinks, food, and brand activations. Photos follow, courtesy of alice + olivia and Brandsway Creative.