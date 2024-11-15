Ariana Grande Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2051 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon welcomes actress & singer-songwriter Ariana Grande on Thursday, November 14, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
After welcoming Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo onto the show earlier this week, Jimmy Fallon featured another “Wicked” star on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show.”
Ariana Grande, that star, appeared as the episode’s lead interview guest.
Along with Ariana, Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” featured Michael Buble as an interviewee and musical performer. The episode additionally featured an audience segment entitled “Fake That Shake.”
Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A video and photos from Ariana Grande’s appearance follow.
