Tyler, The Creator’s “Chromakopia” Wins US Album Sales Race, Debuts As Dominant #1 Overall

The album was the week’s leader in pure sales and overall consumption.

Tyler, The Creator’s “Chromakopia” posted massive first-week numbers in the United States, ranking as the week’s top album for both pure sales and total consumption units.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Chromakopia” sold 142K US copies during the October 25-31 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 297K in total first-week units.

The album, impressively, did not even arrive until the middle of that tracking period.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 start on both Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200. Hits has Halsey’s “The Great Impersonator,” America’s #2 album on both fronts, debuting with 80K US sales and 93K US units.

