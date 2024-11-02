Abrams Autumn Continues As Gracie’s “That’s So True” Reaches New Peaks On US, Global Spotify Charts

After making a major statement by earning #2 on the Billboard 200 with her summer 2024 album “The Secret Of Us,” Gracie Abrams has been further solidifying her superstar status this fall.

In addition to enjoying radio enthusiasm for her latest single “Close To You,” the Grammy-nominated artist has been making major waves on social and streaming platforms. Her “I Love You, I’m Sorry” went viral on TikTok, while reaching #9 on US Spotify and #15 on Global Spotify.

“That’s So True,” a track from the newly released deluxe edition of “The Secret Of Us,” has been faring even better on Spotify. Even with multiple songs from Tyler, The Creator’s buzzy “Chromakopia” occupying ample chart real estate, “That’s So True” reached a new high of #7 on the US Spotify chart for November 1. The song posted an impressive single-day US streaming count of 1,518,294.

Globally, the song enjoyed an eight-place rise to a new high of #12. It received 3,803,548 worldwide streams on Friday.