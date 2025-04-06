in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Reclaims #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The song is celebrating a fifth week at #1.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile video screenshot | Interscope

The epitome of an enduring hit, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die with A Smile” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The smash hit collaboration secures a fifth overall week at #1 on the listing — in its third individual reign.

“Die With A Smile” received ~4,898 plays during the March 30-April 5 tracking period. Though down 38 plays from last week’s mark, the count is enough for a one-place rise to #1.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” falls a spot to #2, as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” the only song in the Top 5 to post an airplay gain, rises a spot to #4. Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” concurrently drops one level to #5.

