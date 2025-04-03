in TV News

Early Look: Dove Cameron Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Dove Cameron drops by Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a visit from Dove Cameron.

The all-around entertainment standout chats about numerous topics, including her newly released single “Too Much.” Dove also talks about meeting her boyfriend Damiano David.

Dove also addresses her acting work, notably touching on her new role in the “Obsession” series that is based on “56 Days.” On the matter of acting, Dove and Jennifer also reminisce about working together in the live “Hairspray” adaptation.

The episode will air during the day on Thursday; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3124, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

