Early Look: Dove Cameron Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a visit from Dove Cameron.

The all-around entertainment standout chats about numerous topics, including her newly released single “Too Much.” Dove also talks about meeting her boyfriend Damiano David.

Dove also addresses her acting work, notably touching on her new role in the “Obsession” series that is based on “56 Days.” On the matter of acting, Dove and Jennifer also reminisce about working together in the live “Hairspray” adaptation.

The episode will air during the day on Thursday