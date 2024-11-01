Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” will make a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The song received 3,729 spins during the first five days of the October 27-November 2 tracking period. Up nearly 10% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally slots Swift’s single at #1 on the building/real-time chart.

Given its massive rate of gain and absence of obvious threats from below, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” should be able to maintain its #1 position through the close of tracking. It would follow “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” as the second Hot AC number one from Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”