Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up three places from last week’s position, “Pink Pony Club” earns #1 for the March 30-April 5, 2025 tracking period. The week included the song’s five-year anniversary, which occurred on April 3.
“Pink Pony Club” received ~14,357 spins during the period, besting last week’s sum by 1,298.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #2, while Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” stays at #3. Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” rises a spot to #4, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” drops from #1 to #5.
