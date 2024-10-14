Jung Kook: I Am Still Earns $15.7 Million, Ranks As 2024’s Top-Grossing “Music Cinema Event”

Though it is still screening in Japan and Korea, the limited global theatrical run of “Jung Kook: I Am Still” has largely come to an end.

It was a successful run.

According to Trafalgar releasing, the film grossed $15.7 million from approximately 1.2 million global admissions. Citing the performance, the press release touts the BTS member’s film as “highest-grossing music cinema event of 2024.”

Directed by Junsoo Park, the film chronicles Jung Kook — including his work ethic, creative process, and confrontation of challenges — in the wake of his successful debut solo single “Seven.”

The film performed well on box office charts in key markets, with fan demand warranting the release of an extended “Party Edition.”

“We’re delighted with the continued success of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL,” said Marc Allenby of Trafalgar. “To become the highest-grossing music cinema event of 2024 is a true testament to the enduring appeal of the artist and also to the ongoing enthusiasm and support from his fanbase.”