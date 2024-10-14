in Movie News, Music News

Jung Kook: I Am Still Earns $15.7 Million, Ranks As 2024’s Top-Grossing “Music Cinema Event”

New stats on the success of the Jung Kook film.

Jung Kook - Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Though it is still screening in Japan and Korea, the limited global theatrical run of “Jung Kook: I Am Still” has largely come to an end.

It was a successful run.

According to Trafalgar releasing, the film grossed $15.7 million from approximately 1.2 million global admissions. Citing the performance, the press release touts the BTS member’s film as “highest-grossing music cinema event of 2024.”

Directed by Junsoo Park, the film chronicles Jung Kook — including his work ethic, creative process, and confrontation of challenges — in the wake of his successful debut solo single “Seven.”

The film performed well on box office charts in key markets, with fan demand warranting the release of an extended “Party Edition.”

“We’re delighted with the continued success of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL,” said Marc Allenby of Trafalgar. “To become the highest-grossing music cinema event of 2024 is a true testament to the enduring appeal of the artist and also to the ongoing enthusiasm and support from his fanbase.”

jung kookJung Kook: I am still

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa Shares Instagram Dump, Wows In New Bikini Pictures